It's just as stunning on the inside as it is on the outside!

Amber goes "on location" with Designer Deanna Whetstone to give us a peek inside the Indianapolis Monthly 2019 Dream Home.

Indianapolis Monthly's 2019 Dream Home Our 2019 Dream Home is set to premier October 10 and run for two long weekends. 100% of the tickets sales from the show will go to a charity, the Children’s Bureau- a local non-for-profit that helps with adoption and foster children. The home this year is a 15,000 square foot home on a 52 acre lot in Zionsville. It’s pretty spectacular to say the least- features 24ft accordion glass doors to the back yard, a breath taking pool and outdoor area, a boxing ring, old school movie theater, 12ft long fire place and a whole room dedicated to coffee… just to mention a few highlights. A true Dream Home!