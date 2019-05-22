Creative ways to chop in your kitchen with or without your knife

Are you scared of knives or feel like you don’t know how to use it correctly? You’re not alone, many of us don’t know how to hold a chef’s knife properly or prefer not to use one at all!

In our kitchen today, Chef Kat Marris, Fresh & Balanced, shows us exactly how to hold your knife, as well as some safety tips and share some creative ways to get your chopping done, with and without a knife!

About Chef Kat: (as told by Kat, herself)

I am chef on a meal prep and healthy cooking mission! I run an online meal prep program called the Meal Prep Coach designed to take the stress out of meal prepping and healthy eating. I also teach meal prep cooking lessons and corporate wellness presentations. I am also a food blogger and write about meal prep topics and provide healthy recipes on my blog, Fresh and Balanced. My goal is to help you eat healthier and feel better one meal at a time.

Tip 1

Chefs knife-How to hold your knife correctly and basic safety tips. Show how to easily cut a bell pepper in one motion to remove the center and the secret to finely chopping lettuce for salads.

Tip 2

Vegetable peeler-Now let’s get creative! Use a vegetable peeler for thin ribbons of carrot, cucumber etc.. instead of trying to thinly slice and potentially cut your fingers. Can use the ribbons in salads, soups, wraps etc…

Tip 3

Here are more creative ways to get your chopping done without using your knife!

Spiralizer- Cucumber, carrot, potato, beets. Show what a hand held spiralizer is and how to use it. Also show a larger hand crank spiralizer and how to use it. Talk about the different attachments to make different shapes.

Kitchen scissors-Use them for cutting meats to vegetables to just about anything! Show how to use it for herbs, bacon and even pepper strips!

Tip 4

How to chop onions the easy way-Hate when your eyes water when you chop onions? Use a small food processor! Just a couple of quick whirls and it’s done!!

BBQ Chicken Salad

Makes 6 servings



Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1/2 cucumber, sliced into thin rounds

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1/3 cup green onion, finely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

1 avocado, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

To cook the chicken: Preheat oven to 400°F. Place chicken breasts on an ungreased baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place chicken in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until no longer pink in the center and internal temp reaches 165°F. Allow to cool then chop into bite sized pieces. In a medium bowl, add BBQ sauce and chicken and stir to combine. Set aside.

For the salad: In a large bowl, toss all ingredients except avocado together. Top salad with BBQ chicken and avocado slices. Enjoy!

To learn more, visit:

Instagram: @katmarris

Website: freshandbalanced.com & mealprepcoachprogram.com

Facebook: Fresh and Balanced