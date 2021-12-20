Indy Style

Cretia Cakes: Indy mom and pop bakery specializes in Southern-style specialty desserts

“I bake it, he decorates it,” is the motto of Chef LaCretia Allen, owner of Cretia Cakes.

She says her bakery is best known for its Southern-style desserts including its, Caramel Obsession Cake, Lemon “Church Lady” Cake and ScRUMptious Rum Cake.

Cretia Cakes also offers Dietary alternative options including gluten-free and vegan cakes, cookies and pies.

Allen describes Cretia Cakes as, “a little something different.”

She said, “It’s a small mom-and-pop bakery shop operated by my husband Angelo ‘The Baker’s Man’ and I.”

Allen wants some of their current treats to also be thought of as gift ideas.

“With all that is going on with the pandemic, shipments not being met, and funds being low,” Allen said. “I reverted back to the stories I would hear my parents, aunts, and uncles talk about, so we came up with some edible gift options for this year. They did not receive gifts, but fruit and firecrackers. They were thankful for the apples and oranges received.”

She said this idea is taking it back to the saying, “It’s the thought that counts.”

Cretia Cakes is located in Castleton right in front of the AMC theatre at the address: 6066 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana 46250

For more information visit, CretiaCakes.com.