Dachshund Races, Disc Dogs, Paw Painting at Pet Carnival this Saturday

Forget the face painting… get ready for some “Paw” painting!

The 21st annual Pet Carnival invites animal lovers to bring their pets of all shapes and sizes (must be on a 6’ leash or in a carrier) to enjoy a fun-filled day with a variety of retail vendors and area rescues!

Dr. James Speiser, Indy Vet, and Brian Getz, Balloon Artist, Pretty Funny Balloons, tell us more!

Highlights include the 3rd annual Dachshund 500, Runamuk Disc Dogs, adoptable pets, a fun zone, paw painting, a pet caricaturist, face painting, balloon animals, a splash zone for your pets and MORE! There will also be a “Best Dressed Pet” contest and a dog pie-eating contest.

Free popcorn, hot dogs and lemonade will be available. The event will take place rain or shine.

While the event is free, guests are encouraged to bring a donation of either pet food or a cleaning supply to provide for local animal shelters. Frequent item requests include cat food, dog food, blue Dawn dish soap, non-clump cat litter, bleach, laundry/dishwasher detergent and Clorox wipes.The Pet Carnival will be located at 5425 Victory Drive! Just exit onto I-465 towards Emerson and head east at the Steak’n Shake!

To learn more, visit:

www.prettyfunnyballoons.com

Website/Social Media: indyvet.com and Facebook IndyVet https://www.facebook.com/IndyVetEmergencyandSpeciality/

EVENT WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE!