Dan Patch Festival Packed with Racing and Fun at Hoosier Park

The very best in the sport of harness racing will soon take to the racetrack!

Emily Gaskin, Race Marketing Manager Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, shares the details of this year’s Dan Patch Stakes:

• Hoosier Park Racing & Casino – Friday, August 9 – 26th edition of the $330,000 Dan Patch Stakes. As part of a special weekend tagged as “Dan Patch Festival Weekend”, Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside specialty wagers, free t-shirts, giveaways, and interactive family-friendly entertainment.

• The Dan Patch Stakes is Hoosier Park’s signature race and also Indiana’s richest harness race. With combined career purse earnings over $12 million, the talented field of nine includes five millionaires, three World Champions and the co-fastest horse in harness racing history.

• In addition to food trucks and family fun, five lucky fans will be drawn to place a $100 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Racing fans will also have the opportunity to win up to $5,000 with a Dan Patch kiosk game.

• The Dan Patch festivities will also include a driver autograph session, family-friendly activities, special giveaways in the winner’s circle, and a free backpack for the first 500 guests to visit Trackside Caesars Rewards, beginning at 6 p.m.

• Admission is free. The First Race starts at 6:30pm.

Social Media: Twitter/Instagram: @HoP_Racing Facebook: Harrah’s Hoosier Park

To learn more, visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CAESAR’S ENTERTAINMENT