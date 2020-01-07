Danny Boy Distilling and Beer Works brings East Coast fusion food to Carmel

Patrick and Erica Siegel opened Purelli Kitchens with the motto, “Larger than Life, Larger than Us,” and now their new partnership with Danny Boy Distilling and Beer Works is making the vision even larger!

Checkout some of their weekly specials below:

Monday – $7 Craft Burgers

Tuesday – Trivia & $6 dollar Ribeye, Chicken, Buffalo, or Black Bean Crumble Quesadillas or Nachos

Wednesday – Kids 12 & under eat for free (off the kids menu)

Thursday – Steak Night 6oz. Fillet with roasted Potatoes or Fries and a side salad for $10.95

Fri – Sunday – Buy 2 “Mains,” “Craft burgers,” “Craft Sandwiches” and get a free appetize

Sunday – 75cent wings

Mon – Thurs – Half Price apps from 4-6PM.

Veterans receive 25% off any food menu item everyday.

The restaurant is working to change lives one Hoagie at a time by helping groups and people with fundraising and giving 50% of their Hoagie Sales.

Beer and Whiskey Taste Test

Danny Boy Distilling and Beer Works was founded in 2010 and produced some of the finest brews and spirits in the world. Located at 12702 Meeting House Rd Village of West Clay, Carmel, IN 46032. You can find Danny Boy in Indiana and Michigan. Read the inspiring history of this local treasure.

Also learn more on their website and social media dannyboybeerworks.com Twitter: @dannyboybeer