December deals on Indiana Originals

Stuff that stocking this Christmas with a gift that’s one of a kind!

Mel McMahon, Indiana Originals, shares some of the LOCAL deals and steals that are waiting on YOU!

Here are the member deals you can take advantage of this week:

Hippie Nerd Creations: Hippie Nerd Creations started from an hand-me-down collection of damaged records. Brandy turns old records into jewelry pieces including: earrings, necklaces, rings, and cuff-links. Additionally, Brandy has created jewelry holders and even some mosaic table-tops from vinyl records. Each piece is crafted by hand and is one-of-a-kind.

Deal: Enter the code INDYSTYLE at checkout on Hippie Nerd Creations Etsy page to get 10% of your order plus free shipping. Offer ends 12/31/2019.

Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/HippieNerdCreations

Unsoaped: Unsoaped provides uncomplicated body care that not only care for your skin but also positively affect your mind. Our goal is to simplify your skin care products and routines, using only minimal, intentional ingredients. All unsoaped products are free of water, synthetic chemicals, added preservatives, and colorants, and are packaged and shipped in environmentally-friendly materials that are reusable, recyclable, or compostable (NO plastic containers, but we do use a couple of plastic lids on our lip scrubs and aromatherapy roll-ons). Good for your skin, good for your mind, good for the environment.

Deal: Enter the code INDYSTYLE at checkout on unsoaped.com to get 25% off a purchase of $25 or more (Ready to Gift Box excluded), in addition to free shipping on orders $55 or more (before taxes and shipping). Offer ends 12/31/2019.

Midwest Balloon Rides: Check off “hot air balloon ride” from your bucket list with Midwest Balloon Rides. Watch the hot air balloon take shape, prepare for liftoff, and then float through the sky while enjoying the surreal views of Hamilton County and the north side of Indianapolis. You can’t see the city like this any other way! After landing, we pack up the balloon together, share the story of how ballooning got started, and share a traditional toast!

Deal: Give the gift of a balloon ride this holiday season for only $209 per person (regularly $269) for a shared ride or get $150 off the regular price per person of a private ride. Offer ends 12/16/2019.

Website: rideinaballoon.com

Frangipani Body Products: All Frangipani products are plant-based and certified cruelty-free. Ingredients include steam distilled essential oils, cold pressed carrier oils, certified organic ingredients when available and economical, and are otherwise sourced from native regions.

Deal: Enter the code INDYSTYLE at checkout on www.frangipanibodyproducts.com to get 20% off your order. Offer ends 12/31/2019.

These offers are good through the end of the month! To learn more about each member and find even more discounts, visit IndianaOriginals.com.

About Indiana Originals: Indiana Originals is a network of independent, Indiana-based businesses helping you identify and support local, faster and easier! Every business on our website is Indiana-owned and operated, headquartered here, and not part of an out of state franchise. Supporting our members keeps more money in Indiana, helps our communities be unique, and creates jobs.

Indiana Originals is simplifying your search for local and thanking you for supporting independent businesses by giving you great deals on products from our members! Supporting our members returns more money to Indiana, keeps our communities unique, and creates jobs. When you see the badge, you know you are supporting local!