Dermatologist Uses App to Demonstrate Effects of Sun Damage

Indy Style
Posted: / Updated:

5 years. 10 years. 25 years. What will YOU look like years to come if you don’t take care of your skin the way you should?

Together, Keeter Sechrist, M.D., a dermatologist and Chairman, Outrun the Sun Board of Directors, and Anita Day, Co-founder and Executive Director, Outrun the Sun, discuss sun damage and recommendations for sun screen, along with a new app that shows what you might look like if you don’t protect your skin.

Step Up to the Plate!
Location: Victory Field
Date: September 21
Time: MVP Reception 5:30 pm, Main event 7:00 pm
Purpose: Outrun the Sun’s 15-year anniversary celebration
Details: Live music by Living Proof, Sunset stroll around the field, food and drinks, Crack Jack Mystery Boxes, Wine pull and a grand finale laser light show
Tickets: MVP tickets are $150 and Main event tickets are $50
Tickets are available at www.StepUp4OTS.com.
Proceeds support Outrun the Sun’s Melanoma Research Scholar Program and educational programs for children and adults.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!