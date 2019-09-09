Dermatologist Uses App to Demonstrate Effects of Sun Damage

5 years. 10 years. 25 years. What will YOU look like years to come if you don’t take care of your skin the way you should?

Together, Keeter Sechrist, M.D., a dermatologist and Chairman, Outrun the Sun Board of Directors, and Anita Day, Co-founder and Executive Director, Outrun the Sun, discuss sun damage and recommendations for sun screen, along with a new app that shows what you might look like if you don’t protect your skin.

Step Up to the Plate!

Location: Victory Field

Date: September 21

Time: MVP Reception 5:30 pm, Main event 7:00 pm

Purpose: Outrun the Sun’s 15-year anniversary celebration

Details: Live music by Living Proof, Sunset stroll around the field, food and drinks, Crack Jack Mystery Boxes, Wine pull and a grand finale laser light show

Tickets: MVP tickets are $150 and Main event tickets are $50

Tickets are available at www.StepUp4OTS.com.

Proceeds support Outrun the Sun’s Melanoma Research Scholar Program and educational programs for children and adults.