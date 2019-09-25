Diners can savor last days of outdoor dining with “Sushi at Sunset”

Summer may have officially ended, but the few weeks between now and the end of October are some of the most sensational when it comes to enjoying delicious dishes and craft cocktails outdoors!

Branden Pegg, Executive Chef, Ocean Prime, and Willie Neiberger, General Manager, Ocean Prime, share how guests can relish vivid sunsets on the Terrace by savoring a sensational seafood dish!

(October is National Seafood Month) or by enjoying ½ price sushi rolls after 8 p.m. as part of Sushi at Sunset.

About Ocean Prime:

Ocean Prime is a modern American restaurant and lounge from the award-winning Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. With stunning settings, a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks and truly genuine hospitality, Ocean Prime is an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge.

• As the days slowly get shorter and the evenings a bit cooler, it’s an ideal time to take advantage of the open-air feel on the Ocean Prime Terrace

• Guests can savor the final days of the season on the Ocean Prime Terrace enjoying sensational seafood dishes and sushi at sunset.

• Pristine seafood is a highlight of the menu and the meaning behind the Ocean in Ocean Prime.

• From shrimp cocktail, to buttery twin lobster tails, to salmon to sushi… Ocean Prime’s impressive seafood selection has something to please every palate

• Since October which is National Seafood Month is just right around the corner, we wanted to highlight our new entrée feature, the Seared Skuna Bay Salmon.

• Working from scratch, the chef-driven team at Ocean Prime has carefully crafted an elegant entrée feature whose preparation features high-quality Seared Skuna Bay Salmon harvested from the Gold River in British Columbia

• It takes Vancouver Island’s craftsman farmers four years to raise a Skuna Bay Salmon to perfection and they are proud to join other responsible producers and sellers of seafood as a Seafood Watch Collaborator and Good Alternative on the Seafood Watch® list

• The new Ocean Prime Salmon dish is served with roasted cauliflower, grapes, golden raisins, pine nuts and green olives over a cauliflower puree with arugula and lemon sherry vinaigrette.

• Sushi is one of the hidden gems on the Ocean Prime menu. From the signature Dynamite Roll to the Vegetable Roll, the distinct flavors of each selection shine through.

• Guests are invited to soak up the autumn shine and enjoy the crisp fall air with Ocean Prime’s “Sushi at Sunset” featuring 1/2 all sushi, including our popular Dynamite and Tuna Rolls, every day from 8 p.m. – Close on the Terrace.

• VIP treatment is a standard at Ocean Prime, whether dining in the Lounge, main dining room or on the Terrace

• Located in the Keystone Crossing Corridor near the Fashion Mall, Ocean Prime’s is the perfect choice for enjoying your favorite seafood dish or sushi roll with a group of friends to an indulgent dinner with family any day of the week.

Ocean Prime Indianapolis

8555 N. River Road

Indianapolis

www.ocean-prime.com

317.569.0975

Monday – Thursday 5 PM – 10PM

Friday – Saturday 5 PM – 11PM

Sunday 5 PM – 9 PM

Lounge Daily 4PM – Close

