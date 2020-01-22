Disney on Ice comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Experience the magic of all your favorite Disney characters, as they come to life during a one-of-a-kind production. Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment whisks audiences on a captivating adventure to four magical locations from The Little Mermaid, Frozen and Disney•Pixar’s Cars and Toy Story 3.

Today on Indy Style, Sophie Harding, Principal Skater, Disney on Ice, shares an “under the sea” snack creation and shares a “behind-the-scenes” look at how the magic comes together.

Disney on Ice comes to Bankers Life Fieldhouse 2

• Favorite Disney tales are threaded together in a narrative that takes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a whirlwind adventure to explore four unique and fantastical lands within the Disney catalog.

• Audiences will feel immersed in Triton’s underwater kingdom, the pint-sized world of the toys, dusty terrain of Radiator Springs and the wintry world of Arendelle without ever leaving their seats.

• Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment is the only Disney On Ice show that brings the world of Radiator Springs to life on ice with life-size automotive magic, as Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater and the gang speed around the ice.

THE FILMS

• Life-size Disney•Pixar’s Cars characters take their high-octane personalities and amusing antics to the ice. Using custom animatronics, their eyes and mouths move with every twist and turn on the frozen highway. Mater even drives backwards!

• This show brings together all the fun, humor and warmth of the hit Disney•Pixar film Toy Story 3, as Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang hit the ice in an adventure that will take audiences to the edge of their seats and beyond.

• The toys face the playtime-disillusioned Lotso Huggin Bear as they attempt to get back to Andy’s room before he leaves for college. To escape Sunnyside Daycare, the witty and fashion-savvy Barbie, distracts Ken in an on-ice fashion show duet that leaves the audience laughing as well as awestruck.

• The show includes exciting moments from the Academy Award®-winning, Disney’s Frozen, as Anna and Elsa share their heart felt story of true love between two sisters.

• The curious and precocious Ariel risks the life she’s always known to explore the human world and all the treasures she believes it to hold, finding adventure and love along the way.

THE MUSIC

• Disney fans will find themselves singing along to a soundtrack of memorable and critically-acclaimed hits.

o “Let It Go”

o “Under the Sea”

o “Life is a Highway”

• The music featured in Frozen has become a character in and of itself, and this production of Disney On Ice delivers the impactful and comical compositions of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez backed by the talent, speed and agility of professional figure skaters.

o The powerful ballad of “Let It Go” is portrayed live on ice in a dramatic and athletic skate.

o The comical “In Summer” transforms the wintry landscape into a tropical reverie accented by Bob Fosse-inspired choreography.

• The soundtrack for The Little Mermaid resonates across generations, from the calypso beats of maestro Sebastian to the hopeful and awe-inspiring vocals of actress Jodi Benson as Ariel.

o The high-energy “Under the Sea” turns the ice into a colorful celebration of underwater sea life, with a collection of salsa fish, sea horses and a sea dragon.

o A tender pas de deux between Eric and Ariel showcases the strength and agility of the adagio pairs team portraying the characters.

THE CHARACTERS

• Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy take their cherry-red roadster, Ryder, through all of the Disney worlds.

• Ariel and Flounder explore the depths of Triton’s kingdom, as Sebastian follows close behind to remind Ariel that life is better under the sea.

• Creative scenic design shrinks the audience to become eyelevel with their favorite toys, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie.

• Worlds of Enchantment includes lovable and comical favorite characters from Toy Story 3, including Barbie, Ken, Rex, Ham, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Sarge and Bullseye.

• Audiences of all ages will enjoy seeing their favorite characters from the animated film Frozen, including Anna and Elsa, along with Olaf and Kristoff, live on ice.

To learn more, visit:

• Facebook (www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce)

• Twitter (@DisneyOnIce/#DisneyOnIce/@NicoleFeld (Show Producer))

• YouTube (www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce)

• Instagram (@DisneyOnIce)