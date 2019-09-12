Ditch the Boring Oatmeal! Try These Unusual Hot Breakfast Cereals

Does the thought of oatmeal make you go “bleh” and see visions of a grey lumpy mess? Try these delicious, flavor packed and filling twists on oatmeal that will have you loving oatmeal again!

Chef Kat Marris, Fresh and Balanced, says all of these recipes are perfect for fall meal prep when you want a delicious breakfast on the go.

Say hello to “zoats,” aka Zucchini Oats!

Zucchini Bread Oats

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

3 cups water

3 cups unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 cups dry quick-cooking steel cut oats

1 large zucchini, shredded

1 can (14.5oz) pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

Toppings:

6 tablespoons roasted pecans

6 tablespoons hemp seeds (optional)

6 tablespoons cashew butter

6 bananas

Instructions

In a medium sized pot, add water, coconut milk and pumpkin pie spice. Bring to a boil and add oats and zucchini. Whisk or stir well to combine. Reduce heat to a simmer and stir occasionally for five minutes until oats are tender and have thickened. Stir in pumpkin. Oats will still look runny and that’s ok! Oatmeal will thicken as it sits. Portion oatmeal between serving bowls. Add toppings to each bowl.

Millet Bowl with Caramelized Apples

Makes 4 servings

Millet Porridge Ingredients:

1 cup millet

1 cup steel cut oats

2 cups water

2 cups milk or nut milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons cashew butter

Caramelized Apples:

2 tablespoons butter

2 apples, cored and diced

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Instructions

Mix all the millet porridge ingredients, except cashew butter, in a medium pot. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, for 15-25 minutes or until oats and millet are soft. Stir in the cashew butter.

Meanwhile, heat butter in a large high sided skillet on medium heat. Add apples and pumpkin pie spice and cook for a few minutes until apples are lightly caramelized and soft. Add syrup and toss with the apple, then turn off the heat. To serve, divide millet porridge between bowls and top with apples.

Savory Cheddar Oatmeal

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

3/4 cup dry quick-cooking steel cut oats

2 1/4 cup water

6 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese (add more if you like)

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

3/4 cup diced red pepper

6 tablespoons finely chopped onions

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Toppings

4 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

4 tablespoons green onions, sliced thin

Instructions

Bring water to a boil. Add oatmeal and reduce heat to a simmer. Stir occasionally and simmer for about 3-5 minutes, until all liquid is absorbed. Turn off heat and stir in cheese. Evenly divide between four serving bowls.

Bring a nonstick medium sized skillet to a medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Add red pepper and onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until onion begins to soften. Spoon vegetables over cooked oats. Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining oil and fry eggs. Cook until the whites are no longer translucent, but the yolk is still runny and serve over oatmeal. Add toppings if desired.

