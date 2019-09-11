Diverse mix of music artists to perform at Holler on the Hill

Come out to Garfield Park next weekend for the 2nd annual Holler on the Hill!

You’ll experience a diverse mix of Americana, indie, folk and alt-country’s beloved veterans and also see some rising young stars.

Josh Baker, Director, Holler On The Hill Festival, tells us more:



• General festival info: The second-annual Holler On The Hill takes place at Garfield Park in Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. on both days, all ages welcome.

• Featured acts: Holler On The Hill will feature performances by Citizen Cope, Mt. Joy, Nikki Lane, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Justin Townes Earle, Murder By Death, John Moreland, Kristin Hersh, Lilly Hiatt, American Aquarium, Red Wanting Blue, Will Hoge, SUSTO, Briston Maroney, The Wild Reeds, Katie Pruitt, Erin Rae, Brent Cowles, Left Lane Cruiser and more.



• Additional events: Late Night Shows will take place at local venues on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 including HI-FI, White Rabbit Cabaret and Duke’s featuring performances by Whiskey Wolves of the West, Vincent Neil Emerson, Jesse Malin, Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders, Heaven Honey and more. On Saturday, Sept. 21 at HI-FI, the festival will continue the traditional collaboration with The Songs of Soul & Seed, its all-star revue hosted by Whiskey Wolves of the West featuring special guest performers from Holler On The Hill. Late Night Shows require an additional ticket and are not included with a festival ticket.

• Additional festival features: In addition to the 20+ music acts, Holler On The Hill will provide festival-goers with a Vendor Village – featuring local artisans, makers, and organizations; Indy’s top food trucks; and a Hilltop Hangout communal space.

• Tickets: Holler On The Hill offers a limited capacity of only 5,000 tickets per day, with single day general admission lawn and reserved section tickets available. Tickets are on sale now at holleronthehill.com and range from $50 for single day passes (advance pricing) and $130 for 2-day passes (day-of pricing).

To learn more, visit:

holleronthehill.com

facebook.com/holleronthehill

Twitter: @holleronthehill

Instagram: @holleronthehill