Did you know? June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and to help create awareness and some yummy recipes, we've invited Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Healthy Living Blogger, Tara Rochford Nutrition, into our kitchen!

On the agenda? Berries and Brain Health, included a Berry Salad with Cinnamon Roasted Nuts and Herby Italian Salad Dressing, Superfood Salad, and Strawberry Salsa!