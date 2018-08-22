Don Hannah discusses his role in fake documentary "The Landing"
What if the Apollo 18 mission hadn't been canceled?
Actor Don Hannah stars in "The Landing," a fake documentary as if Apollo 18 had crash-landed back on earth with a huge cover-up story from the government.
Film Synopsis:
In 1973 the United States manned space program experienced an extraordinary tragedy, an event that, despite its place as one of the most disturbing episodes of the “space race,” was nevertheless all but ignored during the emerging Watergate scandal that ultimately claimed the presidency of President Richard M. Nixon.
"The Landing" is a riveting investigation into the notorious conclusion of Apollo 18, the United States' final mission to the moon. Interviews with witnesses and participants, conducted on the 25th anniversary of the incident, reveal new layers of the mystery that continues to surround events which nearly destroyed an American institution.
"The Landing" opens in select theaters on Friday, August 24.
Go to thelanding-movie.com for more info.