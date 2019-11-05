Downtown Indianapolis shines a light on Indiana’s veterans with first-of-its-kind celebration

Help honor Indiana’s veterans in a celebration that’s truly a first-of-its-kind. Jacqueline Eckhardt, Associate Director of PR & Engagement, Downtown Indy, Inc., tells us more about the Shining a Light Premiere.



• The Shining a Light Premiere is open to EVERYONE!

• Saturday, Nov. 9 from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monument Circle

• Celebration complete with the launch of Indy’s Signature Salute

• Thousands will gather at the base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for the debut of a multi-million dollar arts and cultural production that will breathe new life onto Monument Circle every night, year-round through video projections, showcase lighting and celebratory music.

PREMIERE DETAILS

• Usher in Veteran’s Day and recognize those who have and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. Activating for the first time, brand-new, high-tech video and lighting projections, new staging and surround sound elements.

• As evening falls, attention will be drawn to the buildings of the SouthEast Quadrant as the debut of Indy’s Signature Salute captivates and inspires all who gather. The five-minute program will bask the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in red, white and blue with a synchronized original score from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra written by Emmy Award winner John Colby. Coordinated video and light projections featuring images of historic significance will unfold across the surrounding building facades and statues on the Monument will be illuminated. As the music crescendos, four intense beams of light will soar skyward from each quadrant illuminating Victory (atop the Monument), signaling Indianapolis as the Crossroads of America.

(TENTATIVE) EVENT SCHEDULE:

4 – 5 p.m. Clayton Anderson performs (also from 5:05 – 5:30 p.m.) 5 p.m. Presentation of Colors by the National Guard National Anthem by the 38th Infantry Band 5:35 p.m. 38th Infantry Band performs 5:50 p.m. Ceremony begins Indiana Brig. General R. Dale Lyles, Adjutant General, Indiana National Guard Governor Eric Holcomb Brig. General J. Stewart Goodwin, Executive Director, Indiana War Memorials Commission Sherry Seiwert, President and CEO, Downtown Indy, Inc. Matt Hall, Director of Veterans Services, Office of the Mayor Doug Boles, President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway 6:18 p.m. Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 6:20 p.m. Signature Salute 6:25 p.m. Bob Schultz, VP of Marketing/Events, Downtown Indy, Inc. – future plans 7 p.m. Event ends

• Veteran-owned food, beer and spirit garden featuring Hard Truth/Quaff On! Brewing and Hotel Tango Distillery on site

HISTORY:

In 2018, Lilly Endowment, Inc. invited the Indianapolis community to dream big about Indianapolis’ reputation through its Strengthening Indianapolis Through Arts and Cultural Innovation grant initiative. It was designed to 1) enhance the quality of life in Indianapolis; 2) bolster Indianapolis’ image as a desirable place to live, work, play and visit; and 3) foster a creative, energized and forward-thinking community.

Downtown Indy, Inc. (DII) and the Indiana War Memorials joined forces to infuse arts and culture into Indianapolis by re-imagining the infrastructure and activation of the city’s most iconic space, Monument Circle. Both DII and IWMC share a collective passion – and responsibility – for The Circle.

Lilly Endowment, Inc. awarded DII and IWMC $7.6 million to infuse arts and culture into Indianapolis by enhancing Monument Circle’s activation capabilities with the addition of lighting, staging, sound and Indy’s nightly “Signature Salute.”

The Signature Salute is a first step in activating the Circle. DII and IWMC are committed to spurring new arts and culture experiences in our civic gathering space.

Visitors will see enhanced holiday activation and new video and lighting elements at Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 Nov. 29.

Beginning Nov. 30 and the following three Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, Holidays on the Circle will take place from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Holiday performances, signature treats and festive music will fill Monument Circle. Additionally, B105.7 holiday music will be played daily throughout the holiday season.

Website: www.downtownindy.org/shiningalight