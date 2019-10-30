Dress up your holiday meals with these recipes for butternut squash, Brussels sprouts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are just around the corner!
In our kitchen on Thursday, Chef Rachanee Teipen showed a few dishes to bring something new to the table.
Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Marmalade and Hazelnuts
Smoked Hazelnuts
- 2 cups hazelnuts, skins removed
- 1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt
- Hickory wood for smoking
Bacon Marmalade
- 2 tsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter
- 2 Sysco Imperial Fresh onions, diced
- 1 tsp. Sysco Classic salt
- ½ cup Sysco Classic light brown sugar
- ¼ cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme
- ½ tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper
- Pinch Sysco Imperial McCormick ground cayenne pepper
- ½–1 cup cold water
- 2 tsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil
Brussels Sprouts
- 2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil
- Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Butternut Squash Gratin With Maple Gastrique
Maple Gastrique
- ½ cup Sysco Imperial pure maple syrup
- 1 cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar
- ¼ tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt
Butternut Squash Gratin
- 5 Tbsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter
- 7 tablespoons Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 lb. butternut squash, cut into ¾-inch cubes
- 1 small Sysco Imperial Fresh yellow onion, finely diced2 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme
- 2 tsp. minced garlic
- Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup cold water
- 1 cup Wholesome Farms heavy cream
- 1 cup Jade Mountain panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup Arrezzio Imperial grated Parmesan cheese
- 7 Sysco Imperial Fresh sage leaves
- 2 Tbsp. Sysco Imperial Fresh chopped fresh parsley