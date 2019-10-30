Dress up your holiday meals with these recipes for butternut squash, Brussels sprouts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are just around the corner!

In our kitchen on Thursday, Chef Rachanee Teipen showed a few dishes to bring something new to the table.

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Marmalade and Hazelnuts

Smoked Hazelnuts

  • 2 cups hazelnuts, skins removed
  • 1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt
  • Hickory wood for smoking

Bacon Marmalade

  • 2 tsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter
  • 2 Sysco Imperial Fresh onions, diced
  • 1 tsp. Sysco Classic salt
  • ½ cup Sysco Classic light brown sugar
  • ¼ cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme
  • ½ tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch Sysco Imperial McCormick ground cayenne pepper
  • ½–1 cup cold water
  • 2 tsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil

Brussels Sprouts

  • 2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 2 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil
  • Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Butternut Squash Gratin With Maple Gastrique

Maple Gastrique

  • ½ cup Sysco Imperial pure maple syrup
  • 1 cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt

Butternut Squash Gratin

  • 5 Tbsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter
  • 7 tablespoons Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 lb. butternut squash, cut into ¾-inch cubes
  • 1 small Sysco Imperial Fresh yellow onion, finely diced2 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme
  • 2 tsp. minced garlic
  • Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup cold water
  • 1 cup Wholesome Farms heavy cream
  • 1 cup Jade Mountain panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup Arrezzio Imperial grated Parmesan cheese
  • 7 Sysco Imperial Fresh sage leaves
  • 2 Tbsp. Sysco Imperial Fresh chopped fresh parsley

Fresh Fall Salad with Kale and Beets

