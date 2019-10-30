Dress up your holiday meals with these recipes for butternut squash, Brussels sprouts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are just around the corner!

In our kitchen on Thursday, Chef Rachanee Teipen showed a few dishes to bring something new to the table.

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon Marmalade and Hazelnuts

Smoked Hazelnuts

2 cups hazelnuts, skins removed

1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt

Hickory wood for smoking

Bacon Marmalade

2 tsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter

2 Sysco Imperial Fresh onions, diced

1 tsp. Sysco Classic salt

½ cup Sysco Classic light brown sugar

¼ cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme

½ tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper

Pinch Sysco Imperial McCormick ground cayenne pepper

½–1 cup cold water

2 tsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil

Brussels Sprouts

2 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 Tbsp. Arrezzio Imperial olive oil

Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Butternut Squash Gratin With Maple Gastrique

Maple Gastrique

½ cup Sysco Imperial pure maple syrup

1 cup Sysco Classic apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp. Sysco Classic kosher salt

Butternut Squash Gratin

5 Tbsp. Wholesome Farms unsalted butter

7 tablespoons Arrezzio Imperial extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3 lb. butternut squash, cut into ¾-inch cubes

1 small Sysco Imperial Fresh yellow onion, finely diced2 tsp. Sysco Imperial McCormick dried thyme

2 tsp. minced garlic

Sysco Classic kosher salt and Sysco Imperial McCormick freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup cold water

1 cup Wholesome Farms heavy cream

1 cup Jade Mountain panko breadcrumbs

½ cup Arrezzio Imperial grated Parmesan cheese

7 Sysco Imperial Fresh sage leaves

2 Tbsp. Sysco Imperial Fresh chopped fresh parsley

Fresh Fall Salad with Kale and Beets