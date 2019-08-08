Easy Back-to-School recipes for after-school snacks and more

Bring on the BLUEBERRIES!!
In our kitchen today, Lori Taylor, The Produce Moms, shares some “mom-suggested, kid-approved” recipes!
Apple Pop Tarts (for breakfast) – https://www.crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-pop-tarts/
Apple Rose Sangria (for Mom…and Dad) – https://www.crunchpak.com/recipes/apple-rose-sangria/
Midwest Blueberry Season + Back to School
Blueberry Mango Pico de Gallo (after shool snack) – https://www.theproducemoms.com/2018/06/04/easy-blueberry-salsa/
Berry Chia Pudding (dessert) – https://www.northbayproduce.com/recipes/berry-chia-pudding
Blueberry Crisp (a tip to make it for breakfast) – https://www.northbayproduce.com/recipes/blueberry-crisp
For more tasty recipes, visit TheProduceMoms.com.