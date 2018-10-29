Easy Fall eats using simple shortcuts Video

Give yourself "forkfulls of fall" with these delicious, must-try recipes from Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley:

1. Fall Roasted Veggie Wrap

2 slices of raw butternut squash, sliced into sheets 1/4" thick

4 ounces thinly sliced vegetables (such as red pepper, carrot, yellow squash, red onion, portobello mushroom)

2-3 tablespoons Hellmann's Organic Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon fresh grated garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 slices vine-ripened tomatoes

1/2 packed cup fresh spinach

1 high-fiber wrap

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Add butternut squash to a baking sheet, spray all around with nonstick cooking spray and toss. Sprinkle with salt.

2. After 10 minutes, remove baking sheet from oven, Add other veggies to the baking sheet, again coating them with nonstick cooking spray and a sprinkle of salt. Put baking sheet back in oven for another 10 minutes.

3. In a small bowl make the sauce by mixing together Hellmann's Organic Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise, rosemary, garlic, and lemon juice.

4. To build the wrap: smear on half of the sauce, then add the fresh spinach and lay on tomato slices. Remove veggies from oven and layer each onto wrap.

5. Roll up tightly and slice in half. Eat immediately!

Skillet Stuffed Bell Peppers

4 bell peppers, tops sliced off and seeds scooped out

1 pound chicken tenderloins, cubed

1 cup zucchini, cut into quarters lengthwise and then sliced

1 cup butternut squash, diced

1 small red onion, sliced on the bias

1 package Knorr® Lemon Chicken with Barley Meal Starter®

1/2 cup shredded Monterey-Jack cheese

1. Heat oven to 450º. Lightly spray bell peppers inside and out with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with sea salt. Place standing up into a baking dish. Roast for 10 minutes.

2. Heat a skillet to medium high. Spray with nonstick cooking spray, and add chicken tenderloins, sautéing until fully cooked. Remove chicken to a plate. Coat skillet with nonstick cooking spray again, and add zucchini, butternut squash, and red onion. Sauté until onion is browned, and squash is fork-tender with light brown edges. Remove vegetables onto the same plate the chicken is on.

3. Add 2 cups of water to the skillet along with packet of Knorr. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes.

4. Stuff each bell pepper with barley mix. Top each with 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Place peppers back in the oven just until cheese is melted.

5. Remove and serve!

