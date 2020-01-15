Easy Homemade Ramen Recipe with Pork

This winter weather just begs for a comforting, hot, brothy dish that is on the lighter side, too. Registered Dietitian, Author and Chef Michelle Dudash is back with her easy Homemade Pork Ramen recipe.

Homemade ramen tastes much different than instant ramen, but can still be made in just a few simple steps.

The key to delicious homemade ramen is a flavorful broth. Michelle makes the process simple and streamlined with her new Dash Dinners Pork Ramen spice kit, plus a few simple ingredients including pork butt or shoulder, scallions, plain ramen noodles, and soy sauce.

A completely from-scratch Ramen broth requires pork bones and almost a whole day of simmering. But with Michelle’s Dash Dinners Pork Ramen Spice Kit, you don’t need pork bones and all day to prepare it. The spice kit contains organic kelp, organic shiitake mushrooms, onion, garlic, and other savory ingredients to create a flavorful, yet light broth.

Plain ramen noodles can be found at stores like Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and Whole Foods.

These noodles are different from the fried instant Ramen noodles. You can cook plain Ramen noodles either in the Ramen broth at the end, or by boiling in water.

Or you may use rice stick noodles or any other type of noodle you like, such as thin spaghetti.

To serve, add your favorite Ramen toppings, such as soft-boiled eggs, green scallions, nori, and bean sprouts.

Dash Dinners are available at dashdinners.com (free shipping on orders of $30 or more), Market Wagon, and the Carmel Winter Market.

To learn more, visit www.dashdinners.com.