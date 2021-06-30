Easy recipes for your Fourth of July pitch-in: Fire crackers, pimento cheese spread, chive potato salad

Simple snacks and sides like this are perfect for summer potlucks and pitch-ins! Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table joined us today with recipes to try for your next one.
Fire Crackers
Ingredients:
- 2 cups olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 4 tablespoons (about 2 packages) ranch dressing mix
- 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes
- 16-ounce box saltines (4 sleeves)
Directions:
- Using a large gallon resealable bag, pour in the olive oil, seasonings and spices. Close the bag and knead to thoroughly mix the ingredients.
- Open all 4 sleeves of crackers and place in the bag, re-seal and gently turn the bag over several times to coat the crackers with the spice mixture. The more times you do, this the better the coating.
- Let the bag sit overnight.
- Remove crackers and lay out on two baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Adapted from southernliving.com
Pimento Cheese (Makes about 2 cups)
- 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimento, drained
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon finely grated yellow onion
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, finely shredded
- 1 (8-oz.) block sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, onion and cayenne in a large bowl.
- Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the fridge up to 1 week.
Adapted from southernliving.com
Chive Potato Salad (Serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds new potatoes or small redskins
- 1/2 cup fresh chives, chopped
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Simmer potatoes in salted water until just tender; run under cold water to cool.
- Cut into halves or quarters.
- Puree chives, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and kosher salt and black pepper in a blender until smooth.
- Add sauce and flat-leaf parsley to potatoes and toss to combine.
Adapted from countryliving.com
For more from Jolene visit:
JKetzenbergerhttp://twitter.com/JKetzenberger