Easy recipes for your Fourth of July pitch-in: Fire crackers, pimento cheese spread, chive potato salad

Simple snacks and sides like this are perfect for summer potlucks and pitch-ins! Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table joined us today with recipes to try for your next one.

Fire Crackers

Ingredients:

2 cups olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons (about 2 packages) ranch dressing mix

3 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes

16-ounce box saltines (4 sleeves)

Directions:

Using a large gallon resealable bag, pour in the olive oil, seasonings and spices. Close the bag and knead to thoroughly mix the ingredients.

Open all 4 sleeves of crackers and place in the bag, re-seal and gently turn the bag over several times to coat the crackers with the spice mixture. The more times you do, this the better the coating.

Let the bag sit overnight.

Remove crackers and lay out on two baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Adapted from southernliving.com

Pimento Cheese (Makes about 2 cups)

1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimento, drained

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon finely grated yellow onion

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 (8-oz.) block sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, onion and cayenne in a large bowl.

Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the fridge up to 1 week.

Adapted from southernliving.com

Chive Potato Salad (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

2 pounds new potatoes or small redskins

1/2 cup fresh chives, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Directions:

Simmer potatoes in salted water until just tender; run under cold water to cool.

Cut into halves or quarters.

Puree chives, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and kosher salt and black pepper in a blender until smooth.

Add sauce and flat-leaf parsley to potatoes and toss to combine.

Adapted from countryliving.com

For more from Jolene visit:

TheSignatureTable.com

EatDrinkIndy.com

JKetzenbergerhttp://twitter.com/JKetzenberger

Instagram @joleneketzenberger