Easy recipes for your Fourth of July pitch-in: Fire crackers, pimento cheese spread, chive potato salad

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Simple snacks and sides like this are perfect for summer potlucks and pitch-ins! Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy and The Signature Table joined us today with recipes to try for your next one.

Fire Crackers

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons (about 2 packages) ranch dressing mix
  • 3 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes
  • 16-ounce box saltines (4 sleeves)

Directions:

  • Using a large gallon resealable bag, pour in the olive oil, seasonings and spices. Close the bag and knead to thoroughly mix the ingredients.
  • Open all 4 sleeves of crackers and place in the bag, re-seal and gently turn the bag over several times to coat the crackers with the spice mixture. The more times you do, this the better the coating.
  • Let the bag sit overnight.
  • Remove crackers and lay out on two baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for about 15 minutes.

Adapted from southernliving.com

Pimento Cheese (Makes about 2 cups)

  • 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimento, drained
  • 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated yellow onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, finely shredded
  • 1 (8-oz.) block sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, onion and cayenne in a large bowl.
  • Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the fridge up to 1 week.

Adapted from southernliving.com

Chive Potato Salad (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds new potatoes or small redskins
  • 1/2 cup fresh chives, chopped
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Directions:

  • Simmer potatoes in salted water until just tender; run under cold water to cool.
  • Cut into halves or quarters.
  • Puree chives, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard and kosher salt and black pepper in a blender until smooth.
  • Add sauce and flat-leaf parsley to potatoes and toss to combine.

Adapted from countryliving.com

For more from Jolene visit:

TheSignatureTable.com

EatDrinkIndy.com

JKetzenbergerhttp://twitter.com/JKetzenberger

Instagram @joleneketzenberger

