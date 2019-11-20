Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes and Appetizers

Go on. INDULGE on some foods during Thanksgiving, but lighten up other dishes along the way so you don’t end up feeling like an overstuffed turkey!

That’s the advice this holiday season from Michelle Dudash, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Chef and Author of “Clean Eating for Busy Families.”



Here are a few “lighter” recipes that Michelle says are perfect for your turkey-day table!

Pomegranate Sauce

This time of year, everyone tries to put cranberry sauce on the table, but this Thanksgiving, how about amping up the flavor AND nutrition by using pomegranates? POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice and POMPOMS pomegranate arils make this Pomegranate Sauce recipe so easy and contain antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and have a gorgeous red color! Pomegranates are in season now so enjoy them while you can during National Pomegranate Month.

To make Pomegranate Sauce, simply add pomegranate arils to a sauce pan, cover with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice and sprinkle in some orange zest and pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. It will continue to thicken as it cools.

And sprinkle POM POMs over your Thanksgiving favorites, like on salads, sweet potatoes, appetizers, on desserts, and more!

Charcuterie board with something for everyone

Add some crunchy, satisfying plant protein to your charcuterie board this year, with Wonderful Pistachios, which pair perfectly with your favorite meats and cheeses! Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are a fun, versatile option for use in delicious and healthy recipes and meal ideas, and they now come in two new flavors, just in time for festive, holiday snacking! With Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted, they bring a little sweet and a little heat. Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you mon and polyunsaturated type. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio that can help keep you fuller longer.

Lightly salted varieties are available for people watching their sodium intake. Pistachios are one of the lowest calorie, lowest fat snack nuts and among the highest in protein and fiber.

Light, crisp fall salad for a palate cleanser

Arugula, shaved fennel, pomegranate arils, pistachios, and Michelle’s simple sherry vinaigrette recipe.

Michelle Dudash’s Sherry Vinaigrette Recipe

