Eat Drink Indy shares local Indiana restaurant news

What restaurants are new in town, and where can you find great deals for Valentine’s Day? Jolene Ketzenberger of Eat Drink Indy has you covered with the latest local restaurant news!

Dad’s Kitchen has opened in Broad Ripple with an American diner-style menu and Spanish dishes as well.

Block Bistro and Grill has opened downtown on Market Street with an American menu as well.

Hoss Bar & Grill, another concept from the Sahm family, is opening this week on 96th Street in Fishers.

Southern chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening locations in Indianapolis.

And don’t forget Valentine’s Day this weekend. If you’re not going out, lots of restaurants have carryout specials. Caplinger’s Fresh Catch has a steak and lobster tail package to cook at home.

And if you want some cooking instruction, check out Goose the Market’s oyster shucking or knife skills classes.

For more information visit, EatDrinkIndy.com.