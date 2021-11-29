Indy Style

Experience holiday wonder at ‘Holiday in the Arts District’ event

What happens at Holiday in the Arts District? Anne O’Brien, project manager for the City of Carmel, joined us today to share more about all of the fun festivities happening in the city of Carmel on December 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Activities are free and plenty of parking nearby, the season’s kick-off event takes place in the Indiana Design Center parking lot located at the southwest corner of 3rd Street SW and S. Range Line Road.

Public parking is available in the Carmel Lions Club lot (141 E. Main St.), Sophia Square parking garage (entrance off of 1st Ave NW), Indiana Design Center parking garage (200 S. Range Line Road) or available on-street public parking. The Arts & Design District parking map may be downloaded here.

