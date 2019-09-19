Experience many cultures at Taste the Difference Festival

Step out of your comfort zone and “taste the difference!”

The Taste the Difference Festival provides a chance to explore different cultures via food performance and booths.

Mary Clark, Executive Director of the International Marketplace Coalition, tells us more:



Restaurants serving small samples of food during one-day event

WHAT: Taste the Difference Festival and Sister Cities Fest

WHERE: New Wineskin Ministries

4501 W. 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46254

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Food sampling and other activities from Noon – 2 p.m.

WHY: The 13th Annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest celebrates different cultures via food samplings, performances (dance, music, etc.) and exhibitors from more than 25 restaurants representing countries around the world. Attendees will also be able to experience the Sister Cities Kids Zone, free health fair and other cultural exhibitors.

Restaurants will represent cuisine from the following countries: Afghanistan, America, China, Cuba, Dubai, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Germany, Guatemala, Guinea, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Yemen and more.

Attendees will be able to vote for the restaurant they think has the best food sample at the event. Upon arrival, each attendee will receive three voting spoons to place into the jars of the restaurants he/she deems the best. A first, second and third place award will be given to the restaurants with the top three amount of voting spoons.

General admission tickets are $15 (ages 14+) and $7 for children (ages six – 10) and seniors (ages 60+). Children ages five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event at New Wineskin Ministries.