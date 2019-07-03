Families Affected by Childhood Cancer to Participate in Unique Sleepover Event

Families affected by childhood cancer are set to grab their sleepovers and get ready for a campout!

It’s a sleepover in Green Bay, Wisconsin, designed to bring together childhood cancer patients, survivors and medical professionals nationwide for a camp experience combining recreation and respite while enabling hope and joy.

Eric P. Christophersen, President, Northwestern Mutual Foundation, tell us more.

BACKGROUND:

Cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease past infancy among children in the United States, yet childhood cancer research and services are consistently underfunded. Kids and families faced with childhood cancer diagnoses need opportunities to restore the sense of childhood so often lost during treatment and recovery. Research shows camps for kids with cancer and other chronic illnesses can be an invaluable experience that provides community, camaraderie and hope to those who need it most.

The Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer event, hosted by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation in partnership with the Green Bay Packers, will bring together hundreds of kids and their families to make connections, share experiences and create unforgettable memories.

A variety of activities will be available throughout the two-day event, including arts and crafts, outdoor games, a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field and an evening outdoor movie screening. While these activities aren’t always feasible for families whose kids are battling cancer, the Ultimate Campout will provide a safe-haven and allow attendees to focus on spending time together as families, as well as meeting others who have overcome or are facing similar obstacles.

For more information please visit: http://foundation.northwesternmutual.com/camp/

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL FOUNDATION