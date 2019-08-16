Farm-to-Table Event Aimed At Bringing Relieve to Hoosiers Struggling With Food Insecurity

Feeding hungry Hoosiers… one meal at a time.

That’s the idea behind Kind Harvest, a gourmet farm to table style meal for 500 guests on Monument Circle.

John Whitaker – Executive Director Midwest Food Bank, tells how it works:

This unique event to raise support for Midwest Food Bank as they carry out their mission to bring relief and hope to Indiana Hoosiers struggling with food insecurity. Our hope is to raise 50k the night of the event and to raise hunger awareness in our community.

Currently one million Hoosiers struggle with food insecurity in Indiana this event will help us to continue to provide food at no cost to food Insecure individuals in 72 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Midwest helps to feed 90,000 each month with the help of over 300 agencies. With a leverage of 40/1 the 50k raised through this year’s event represents 2 million dollars of food that will reach the tables of families struggling with food insecurity and natural disaster.

Kind Harvest is a signature annual event we hope to grow in years to come one day surrounding Monument Circle with one table filled with 500 people working for a common goal to make sure everyone in Indiana has access to healthy nutritious food.

EVENT INFO:

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Midwest Food Bank Indiana will host the second annual Kind Harvest event. Kind Harvest is an open-air meal for 500 guests held outside on the iconic Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. It will include a farm-to-table gourmet meal, live music, live auction and a unique interactive display to educate people on how their donations make a difference it the lives of real people in need.

To learn more, visit indharvest.org.