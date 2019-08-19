“Feast” your eyes on all that the Feast of Lanterns has to offer!

Martha Latta, Co-Executive Director, Lanterns Foundation, shares the event’s details, while we later listen to the sounds of the event’s Musical Guest, Musician Bashiri Asad.

The Free and Family Feast of Lanterns is August 24 4pm -11pm at Spades Park. Free Parking available at CCIC and Teachers Treasures (map attached). Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Over 15 food trucks, plus local beer, wine and cider. Kids zone to make paper bag lanterns. Over 60 booths: artists and community booths. Live music from 4-11pm with Children’s Lantern Parade and countdown to Lantern lighting at 8:45pm. Volunteers are always needed to help set up, they get a free tee shirt and snacks & coffee and can help hang lights or clean park, sign up is on our website.

To learn more, visit:

https://indyfol.org/

https://www.facebook.com/indyfol

https://www.instagram.com/feastoflanterns/