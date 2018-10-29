Female empowerment is focus of Fierce Gathering event Video

It's set to be a day of self-development, inspiration and connection.

On November 3, hundreds of women across the nation will gather in downtown Indianapolis to empower and connect.

Author Katara McCarty tells us more about the event:

• Hosted by Katara McCarty, the third annual Fierce Gathering event is bringing motivational speakers, life coaches and leadership developers to The Alexander Hotel to help women cultivate their own unique power and gain tools to live a fierce life.• The theme of the event, “Rewriting Our Collective Feminine Story,” is reinforced through four main sessions focused on the mind, heart, body and completion, with small group breakout sessions.• The 2018 Fierce Gathering event will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 3 at The Alexander Hotel. Breakfast, lunch and a snack bar are included. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and group discounts for five or more are available.• The event will have 12 professional coaches on staff to lead the breakout sessions. This coaching staff is a group of certified female coaches from Indiana who are passionate about seeing women access their own unique power.

• Katara’s vision for women and girls is: "To create cultures where women and girls can fiercely thrive,” which she accomplishes through public speaking, coaching organizations, her book “Pretty Girl,” and events for women and girls.• “Pretty Girl” was written to teach girls to celebrate their uniqueness, love the skin they are in, and honor and accept others.• Katara is also a mom to two daughters, a professional coach and mentor to women of all ages.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fierce-gathering-2018-tickets-48665804732?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

www.kataramccarty.com