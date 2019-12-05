Festival of Carols brings five shows to Warren Performing Arts Center

The “sounds of the season” fill our studio, as the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir takes center stage.

Here to tell us more about their upcoming performances are Eric Stark, Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Artistic Director, and Michele McConnell, Guest Soloist for Festival of Carols.

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir – Festival of Carols

Five shows –

Dec. 7 & 8 at Warren Performing Arts Center

Dec. 21-23 at the Palladium

Tickets for the 2019 Indianapolis Symphonic Choir performances of Festival of Carols are on sale now. Due to the celebration’s popularity, and following sell-out runs in the past five years, the 2019 performances will again feature five concerts

New in 2019, sign language interpretation (ASL) will be featured at two performances

Festival of Carols features a selection of fan-favorite and traditional holiday music performed by chorus and orchestra, along with musical surprises for the whole family – including a visit from Santa himself!

Now available and great for the Christmas season: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s second release on major recording label Naxos Records, Festival of Carols is available now! The collection of beloved Christmas repertoire was recorded live at the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Festival of Carols concerts in 2015 and 2016

