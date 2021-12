Indy Style

Festive foodie gifts for under $25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chef Amy from A Cut Above Catering joined us today to recommend gifts for your favorite foodie!

Her ideas included a fancy ramen dish, a fish spatula and more! Watch the video above to see all of her gift recommendations.

She also made a perfect holiday party snack, caprese skewers in a wreath!

You can make these at home with mozzarella balls, basil, tomatoes and balsamic reduction.

