INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Natalie Achonwa, Indiana Fever center, stopped by to tell us about women who will be the center of attention at an upcoming game.

Inspiring Women Night is Tuesday, August 27 and will feature Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw, as well as Fever legend Tamika Catchings, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

A pre-game reception begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by tip-off at 7 p.m. as the Fever face the Las Vegas Aces.