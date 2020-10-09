Fighting hunger with the Million Meal Movement

Feeding hungry families, the Hoosier way.

WISH-TV is the proud media sponsor of the 10th Annual Million Meal Marathon, the signature annual event of the Indianapolis Hunger Relief Organization, Million Meal Movement.

On today’s Indy Style, Nancy Hintz, Co-Founder of Million Meal Movement, tells us more about this year’s event and how we can help.

October 13 – November 7. The organization will bring together community members, groups and businesses for a special month-long packing event to feed Indiana’s hungry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an incredible burden on Hoosiers, with food insecurity rising 53 percent. Food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand with 40% of people visiting for the first time. Before COVID-19, nearly 1 million Hoosiers, including 1 in 5 children, struggled with food insecurity. The Marathon’s packing events will not only feed those in need, but unite the local community as we work together to fight hunger at home.

This year’s marathon will look a little different as smaller groups of volunteers of all ages come together during two-hour shifts over 30 days to hand package nutritious meals in socially distanced groups with personal protective measures and following all CDC guidelines.

In celebration of the Marathon’s 10th anniversary the organization is rolling out a new meal offering – Mac & Cheese Dinner! Fortified with Vitamin D and Calcium, the Mac & Cheese Dinner contains high-quality noodles with cheese powder. It is easy to prepare with water on a stovetop or in the microwave and feeds four people. The Mac & Cheese Dinner’s been in development for three years and is a product Indiana’s food banks are anxiously awaiting.

One hundred percent of this year’s meals packed will be distributed to food banks in Indiana. Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners will pick-up the packaged meals to deliver to their Indianapolis warehouses, where they will then be distributed to food pantries across the state.

The Original Rice Soy Casserole Meal packs include 21 essential vitamins and minerals, a blend of six dehydrated vegetables, enriched soy with 52 percent protein and 10 vitamins, plus white, high-quality rice, and can be prepared by just adding boiling water. During the Million Meal Marathon events, volunteers will add the dry ingredients to plastic bags, weigh, seal and box them in teams.

Two-thousand volunteers are needed as well as monetary donations to cover the cost of ingredients. Every dollar provides 4 meals. Donate at www.bit.ly/millionmealmovement.

Weekly packs will be held on Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, with three available shifts daily. Two weekend packs will also be held to accommodate families and small groups. Individuals are $30, families of up to 5 are $100. Sign-up at: www.bit.ly/marathonpack.

Where: Million Meal Movement Warehouse

9250 Corporation Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46256

When: October 13th – November 7th

The 2020 Million Meal Marathon is presented by Strada Education Network and the Indianapolis Colts with media partner WISH TV. Additional sponsors include 3M, Charles Schwab, Stanley, Corteva, Honda, Ally Financial, ABM, Capitol Construction, MHS, Klipsch, Target, Indiana Farm Bureau, Keystone Construction, Indianapolis Airport Authority, Citizens Energy Group, Developertown, Seven Corners, JC Hart, Wurster Construction, William Baker Company.

Over the past 10 years, more than 17,400 volunteers have hand-packed meals, and thanks to volunteers and sponsors, Million Meal Movement has provided more than 31 million meals to hungry Hoosiers.

About Million Meal Movement

Million Meal Movement is a humanitarian food aid organization that feeds the hungry at home while teaching our children and communities the power of volunteerism. Launched in 2007, the organization has provided more than 31 million lifesaving, highly nutritious meals to hungry families in Indiana, all packaged by volunteers. In Indiana alone, 1 million people don’t know where they’ll get their next meal. We pack more than meals. We pack hope. For more information about the Million Meal Movement, visit www.millionmealmovement.org.