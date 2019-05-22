Find a treasure at the Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace Video

Are you looking for something to do on Monday with the day off of work or school?

Jon Jenkins previews the next Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace, happening on May 27 at Clay Terrace in Carmel from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vintage, antique and artisanal vendors will be on hand, featuring unique items for home and lifestyle.

The Faux Feathers and DJ Justin Noel will be providing live music as well.

Enjoy adult beverages and the local restaurants of Clay Terrace.

Admission is $5 per adult.

To learn more, visit www.indyartsvintage.com.

