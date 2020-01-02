Find an RV for every vacationing lifestyle at Indy RV Expo

Find Your Adventure at the 2020 Indy RV Expo!

Ken Eckstein, owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, IN, says there “truly is an RV to fit every camping style and budget.”

He gives Tracy a tour just outside our WISH-TV studios!



Variety

There will be more than 300 brand new RVs at the Indy RV Expo and each one is different from the next. There a different makes, models, floorplans, colors, sleeping capacities. There’s something for the firsttime

camper along with the veteran RV owner. RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, toy haulers.

Affordability

You can own the RV that fits your lifestyle with the features you want at a price you can afford! There truly is an RV for every type of traveler and for every budget. Fold down campers can be purchased for about $500 down and $100 a month. The most popular type of RV today is the travel

trailer, many of which can be had for about $1,000 down and $200 a month. On the higher end, many motorhomes can be purchased for $5,000 down and $500 a month. A cheaper way to travel: According to a study by PKF consulting, RV vacations can save up to 62% off the cost of other forms of vacation travel. The stock market has maintained consistency over the past years and interest rates continue to be near all-time lows. Great interest rates are available for RV purchases and the interest on an RV loan is tax deductible! We have about 100 brand new RVs at the show have monthly payments in the $100-150 per month range.

Flexibility

In addition to be being a more economical way to vacation, traveling and spending leisure time in an RV offers greater flexibility. RVers might decide to take a weekend trip on a Friday afternoon. Your itinerary while RVing is completely up to you! There are no hassles with airports, security or flight

delays. RVers decide when to leave, how long to stay in one place and are not limited to what they can take with them. Traveling with your family and pets is more fun and flexible in an RV. Indiana is the HOME of the RV Industry! Over 80% of all RVs built in America are built in Indiana! The RV industry employs over 125,000 Hoosiers and the overall economic impact for the state of Indiana is $32 billion. This year the RV industry will ship over 450,000 RVs, making 2019 one of the best years ever for RV production. Younger buyers, growth in employment, higher incomes and low interest rates are driving RV sales.

The Indy RV Expo opens Saturday!

The show opens this Saturday, January 4th and runs through Sunday, January 12th. Hours are from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturdays and from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors (60+). Children 16 and under are free. $2 off tickets and $1 off admission coupons are available at www.IndyRVexpo.com, and tickets are buy one, get one free on weekdays.

To learn more, visit www.indyrvexpo.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1005687096432864/.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MT. COMFORT RV