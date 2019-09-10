Find Deals and Swag Bags at Hendricks County Boutique Crawl

Get ready to shop the day away and score some pretty sweet deals, too!

Stacy Maxwell, Sweet M’s Boutique, and Jennifer Hoereth, Caroline’s Boutique, tell us about the 4th Annual Hendricks County Boutique Crawl!

The 4th Annual Hendricks County Boutique Crawl is Sept. 13th, 14th, 15th. Swag bags full of goodies will be given away to the first 10 to make a $25 purchase on Fri and Sat at each boutique , discounts and a drawing at every boutique, local restaurants offering special deals and a picture contest for most creative picture taken and posted using #HCBoutiqueCrawl. The photo contest winner will receive $275 in gift certificates from the boutiques.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1329277450563261/ https://www.facebook.com/sweetmsboutique/