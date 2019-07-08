Find special deals throughout Hamilton County on Tenderloin Tuesdays

Get a $10 meal deal with the celebration of Tenderloin Tuesdays!

Anna and Haley from Rosie’s Place are in our kitchen today to explain what goes into making the PERFECT tenderloin – AND- they show us their unique spin on a tenderloin- the Pork Tenderloin Benedict. And did we mention? Three different salads to accompany it? YUM!

You find all the Tenderloin Tuesdays deals here: https://www.visithamiltoncounty.com/restaurants/tenderloin-trail/

Make sure you find “Visit Hamilton County” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for giveaways and special promotions. You can also find Rosie’s Place – https://rosiesplace.net – on Instagram and Facebook.