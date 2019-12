Consider an “eclectic” type of gift this Christmas – something DIFFERENT!

Martine Locke and Jamie Locke, Alternative Gift Fair, share more about Makers Market and the work of 30+ ALL local, ALL handmade artists in the historic Irving Theater.



Makers Market

December 14

10am-4pm

Irving Theater, 5505 E. Washington St.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/indyalternativegiftfair/.