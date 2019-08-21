Finding the Right Face Mask for Your Complexion

Give your face a good scrubbin’ and be on your way to healthier, better-looking skin!

Marley Mimms and Monica Rice, LUSH, tell us more about some of their products and which ones might be best for YOU!

Here’s more, as told by Marley and Monica:

National Face Mask Day was August 11th and we are still celebrating the hardest working skincare in the biz…facemasks.

These small but mighty skincare gems clean, scrub, balance, soothe and smooth wherever they go, turning all types of skin into glowing, healthy complexions.

Masking shouldn’t be reserved for selfcare Sundays. They are simple, luxurious and can be done everywhere: bingeing your favorite Netflix show, tending to your garden, going for a bike ride, cooking dinner. Literally anywhere.

Lush offers 15 different face masks in our shops. We have Fresh Face Masks, which are filled with beautiful fruits, veggies, herbs and clays. They are so fresh that they have to be refrigerated since they contain no preservatives. We offer Jelly Face Masks that feature lots of fruit suspended in a hydrating carrageenan seaweed base. And don’t forget about our scrubby masks, one loaded with coffee and the other a minty mask with natural exfoliants.

Don’t forget that Lush has an entire range of highly effective skincare as well. We’re talking moisturizers, toners, cleansers, lip scrubs, serums, etc.

In our shops, we love to sit down with customers, spend time learning about their skin’s needs, offer suggestions and even give samples to take home. Come visit us at Keystone.

To learn more, visit:

www.lushusa.com

https://www.facebook.com/LUSHKeystone