Firefighter Tim Cooks up Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken

Think of CHICKEN THIGHS in a whole new light!
That’s the goal in the kitchen today as Firefighter Tim shares a recipe for a Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken and a blackened Salmon and Mixed Green Salad with a Sweet Lemon Dijon Mustard Dressing. Yum!
Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken
(Using Coconut Aminos in place of Soy sauce)
Ingredients:
6 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs
Bottle Coconut Aminos
1 juiced lemon
One diced Onion
Large glug of honey
Tbs. ketchup
Tbs. Minced garlic
Tbs. chili powder
Tsp. Paprika
Pepper to taste
Red pepper flakes to taste
Directions:
Mix all ingredients except chicken into a large bowl. Next, place chicken thighs in the mixture and marinate for 30 minutes. Pan sear thighs in a skillet. Place in the oven, covered for 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Enjoy!
Blackened Salmon and Mixed Green Salad with a Sweet Lemon Dijon Mustard Dressing
Salad Ingredients:
Mix of your favorite greens
Red onion
Diced Granny Smith apple
Salmon
Cajun seasoning
Garlic powder
Zest of lemon
Dressing Ingredients:
1/4 diced onion
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a mini blender and blend for 15 seconds.
Season Salmon with Cajun, garlic, zest of lemon. Next, bake the salmon at 375ºF for the first 12 to 15 minutes. Using a moderate temperature will ensure that the salmon stays moist. To add some extra browning and flavor to the surface, broil the salmon for 2 to 3 minutes thereafter.
Place salmon on top of salad and drizzle dressing on top. Enjoy!
Twitter: @firemantimcfd