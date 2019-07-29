Firefighter Tim Cooks up Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken

Think of CHICKEN THIGHS in a whole new light!

That’s the goal in the kitchen today as Firefighter Tim shares a recipe for a Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken and a blackened Salmon and Mixed Green Salad with a Sweet Lemon Dijon Mustard Dressing. Yum!

Sweet Honey Chili Glazed Chicken

(Using Coconut Aminos in place of Soy sauce)

Ingredients:

6 Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Bottle Coconut Aminos

1 juiced lemon

One diced Onion

Large glug of honey

Tbs. ketchup

Tbs. Minced garlic

Tbs. chili powder

Tsp. Paprika

Pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients except chicken into a large bowl. Next, place chicken thighs in the mixture and marinate for 30 minutes. Pan sear thighs in a skillet. Place in the oven, covered for 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Enjoy!

Blackened Salmon and Mixed Green Salad with a Sweet Lemon Dijon Mustard Dressing

Salad Ingredients:

Mix of your favorite greens

Red onion

Diced Granny Smith apple

Salmon

Cajun seasoning

Garlic powder

Zest of lemon

Dressing Ingredients:

1/4 diced onion

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a mini blender and blend for 15 seconds.

Season Salmon with Cajun, garlic, zest of lemon. Next, bake the salmon at 375ºF for the first 12 to 15 minutes. Using a moderate temperature will ensure that the salmon stays moist. To add some extra browning and flavor to the surface, broil the salmon for 2 to 3 minutes thereafter.

Place salmon on top of salad and drizzle dressing on top. Enjoy!



