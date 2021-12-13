Indy Style

Firefighter Tim makes festive breakfast dishes

INDIANAPOLIS (WIHS) — Carmel Fire Department Firefighter Tim Griffin sure knows how to make a delicious breakfast! Today he joined Indy Style to make two breakfast / brunch dishes that are perfect for the holiday season.

The first dish Tim made was an egg in a brisket. These are perfect for a relatively easy but very flavorful meal!

The second dish Tim made was pancake tacos with green tacos! These festive bites are a scrumptious sweet treat.

You can see the recipes and instructions by watching the videos above.