Firefighter Tim shares lime cilantro chicken, roasted peppers, cherry tomato chicken recipes

These delicious and simple recipes from Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department are perfect for any lunch or dinner!

Lime Cilantro Chicken Thighs

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken thighs

1 cup of halved cherry tomatoes

1 avocado, cubed

1 bunch of finely diced cilantro

1 lime

2 teaspoons Adobo seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon creole seasoning

Directions:

Season both sides of chicken with all dry seasonings.

Sear both sides of chicken in cast iron skillet.

Sprinkle diced cherry tomatoes and avocado into pan.

Sprinkle on cilantro to taste.

Squeeze the lime juice on top.

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Roasted Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

8-10 sweet peppers

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Directions:

Lay peppers in an oven-safe pan. Drizzle olive oil on peppers. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Caprese Spears

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

15 or so cherry tomatoes

15 Small fresh mozzarella balls

Toothpicks

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Salt and Pepper

Directions: