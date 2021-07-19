Indy Style

Firefighter Tim shares lime cilantro chicken, roasted peppers, cherry tomato chicken recipes

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

These delicious and simple recipes from Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department are perfect for any lunch or dinner!

Lime Cilantro Chicken Thighs

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 chicken thighs
  • 1 cup of halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 avocado, cubed
  • 1 bunch of finely diced cilantro
  • 1 lime
  • 2 teaspoons Adobo seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon creole seasoning

Directions:

  • Season both sides of chicken with all dry seasonings.
  • Sear both sides of chicken in cast iron skillet.
  • Sprinkle diced cherry tomatoes and avocado into pan.
  • Sprinkle on cilantro to taste.
  • Squeeze the lime juice on top.
  • Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.  

Roasted Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 8-10 sweet peppers
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil

Directions:

Lay peppers in an oven-safe pan.  Drizzle olive oil on peppers.  Season with salt and pepper to taste.  Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Caprese Spears

Ingredients:

  • 1 bunch fresh basil leaves
  • 15 or so cherry tomatoes
  • 15 Small fresh mozzarella balls
  • Toothpicks
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  • Spear one tomato, one folded basil leaf, and one mozzarella ball on each of 15 toothpicks.
  • Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
  • Add salt and pepper.
  • Enjoy!

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Coronavirus /

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

Politics /

VP Harris tests negative for COVID-19 following meeting with Texas Democrats who tested positive

Politics /

Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image