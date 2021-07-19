Firefighter Tim shares lime cilantro chicken, roasted peppers, cherry tomato chicken recipes

These delicious and simple recipes from Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department are perfect for any lunch or dinner!
Lime Cilantro Chicken Thighs
Ingredients:
- 6-8 chicken thighs
- 1 cup of halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 avocado, cubed
- 1 bunch of finely diced cilantro
- 1 lime
- 2 teaspoons Adobo seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon creole seasoning
Directions:
- Season both sides of chicken with all dry seasonings.
- Sear both sides of chicken in cast iron skillet.
- Sprinkle diced cherry tomatoes and avocado into pan.
- Sprinkle on cilantro to taste.
- Squeeze the lime juice on top.
- Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Roasted Sweet Peppers
Ingredients:
- 8-10 sweet peppers
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
Directions:
Lay peppers in an oven-safe pan. Drizzle olive oil on peppers. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
Caprese Spears
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch fresh basil leaves
- 15 or so cherry tomatoes
- 15 Small fresh mozzarella balls
- Toothpicks
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Spear one tomato, one folded basil leaf, and one mozzarella ball on each of 15 toothpicks.
- Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
- Add salt and pepper.
- Enjoy!