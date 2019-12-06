Firefighter Tim’s A Very Merry Fit-mas Tree Workout

This holiday season, if you are like Firefighter Tim, then putting up your holiday decorations can push your workout right to the “back burner behind the roasting chestnuts.”

This year, Tim says let your decorating become your workout!! How does it work? You assign a specific exercise to different color and style of ornaments, and as you put them up, you will perform those exercises – with glee – of course!

Example workout:

Mostly Green ornaments: 10 jumping jacks

Mostly Sliver ornaments: 10 leg lifts

Mostly Red ornaments: 5 Squat jumps

Mostly White ornaments: 10 push-ups

Multi-color ornaments: rotate between 5 squats with a kick or 10 sit-ups

Child or homemade ornaments: 5 Burpees

Tree topper: 1 min plank