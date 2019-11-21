Firefighter Tim’s Dynamic Runners’ Warmup for the Drumstick Dash

We are in the full Holiday season!! From here through January is chalk full of food, parties, travel, and all things that make it hard to stay on your fitness journey.

Firefighter Tim says something that helps him throughout this time of year is finding holiday season races – starting out with the Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving Day morning and other runs and workouts throughout this holiday season. Tim says these different holiday-themed runs are a great way to stay motivated during the whole holiday season. And as a bonus, most all of these runs’ proceeds go to great charities.

So today’s workout will help us all be warmed up and ready to run!

Dynamic Warmup

Walk 2 minutes
Heel to toe walks
Skater lunge
Exploding high knee
Drop squat
Dive Bomber stretch
Hip stretch and reach

