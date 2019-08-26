Firefighter Tim’s Milk Jug Workout

It’s that time of year that the kids just got back to school, and you want to really try to get into shape this year. Firefighter Tim says a great way to do that is to add resistance training into your life with weights!

Sometimes people hate going to the gym when it’s crowded, he says, or maybe they want to lift weights at home, but don’t want spend the expense of weights. So on today’s Indy Style, Firefighter Tim shows us a milk jug workout that is perfect for at-home workouts!

Milk Jug Full-Body Workout:

Shoulder Jug Press x12

Jug front to side laterals x10

Bent Jug rows x12

Jug good morning x10

Jug lunges x12 each side

Jug Russian twist x20