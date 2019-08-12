Firefighter Tim’s Motivation Monday Mom-Inspired Arm Workout

It’s a MOM-inspired arm workout today, all courtesy of Firefighter Tim.

Time says he credits his mom for inspiring him in his fitness and workout endeavors. He says:

“From my earliest memories, my mom exercised. She would get up at 4:45 a.m. to work out or run and be back before we were up having our breakfast and lunches ready and, of course, have already vacuumed. Even at 64, she still exercises.”

As for why an arm workout, Tim adds, “When I think of her working out, she would use juice concentrate cans filled with concrete.”

Wow. Take a listen!