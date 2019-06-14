Five days of opportunities and experiences at annual Indiana Fashion Week Video

A 14-year-old fashion designer? Wow! And that's not all!

Raemia Higgins, Lead Stylist, Indiana Fashion Week, and Denisha "Dlang" Ferguson, Creator & Executive Director, Indiana Fashion Week, tell us all about the fun and exciting news that makes up INDIANA FASHION WEEK!

We have partnered with Goodwill Industries to host a challenge that features six (6) high school students who aspire to be a part of the fashion industry. The Twist? These students have little-to-no experience designing. During this two-day challenge, students will design looks made entirely from materials they pulled during a shopping spree at a local Goodwill store.

- June 20 Press Preview:

This is an invitation-only soirée that will give press & media outlets an up-close look at Indiana Fashion Week, special guests, and key participants)

- June 21 Making it IN Fashion Industry Day Conference:

Making it IN Fashion is an initiative of the Indiana Fashion Foundation designed to educate, inspire, and equip Indiana-based fashion professionals. This initiative consists of a year-round conversation series & an annual conference during Indiana Fashion Week The Making it IN Fashion Industry Day Conference includes interviews, panel discussions, and presentations with fashion industry experts who provide attendees with information and resources to aid in elevating their operation and influence within the fashion industry at large.)

- June 22 INDFW Runway Shows/Emerging Designer Competition:

The INDFW Emerging Designer Competition was designed to provide both Indiana-based, as well as national emerging designers with the opportunity to be educated, to entertain, and to exhibit their work. Semifinalists will showcase their collections during Indiana Fashion Week, which will give them access to mentoring & critiques with international fashion industry experts, high quality runway production, recognition on both local and national media platforms, as well as business planning and implementation training.

Indiana Fashion Week (INDFW) embodies the spirit of community, creativity, and collaboration. Presented by the Indiana Fashion Foundation, this annual event is designed to serve as the "convention" of fashion professionals and style enthusiasts from across the state of Indiana. Founded by Denisha "Dlang" Ferguson, INDFW was created to provide educational, entertainment, and exhibition opportunities for individuals and organizations that make up the fashion ecosystem of Indiana. The week's events include an industry day conference, runway shows, and an emerging designers competition, which features the work of talented Indiana-based fashion designers.

