We are celebrating the GRAND OPENING of the new Fonseca Theatre and the opening of “The Brothers Paranormal!”

And joining us for the spooky details are actors Kim Egan and Sean Qui.

To learn more, visit:

www.facebook.com/fonsecatheatreco/

https://www.instagram.com/fonsecatheatreco/

fonsecatheatre.org

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FONSECA THEATRE