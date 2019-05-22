Food and Racing team up for May events with Jonathan Byrd's Video

It's been a wet week ahead of the Indianapolis 500, but driver James Davison is still gearing up for Sunday's big race and discusses competing as part of the Jonathan Byrd's Racing team.

Ginny Byrd talks about the many options when choosing Catering by Jonathan's Byrds, such as graduation parties, cookouts, and picnics.

You can also get all of your wedding needs this summer with 502 East Event Centre.

To learn more, visit:

• byrd.group

• Catering by Jonathan Byrds: @jbyrdcatering

• Jonathan Byrds Racing: @jonathanbyrdsracing

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 502 EAST EVENT CENTRE