Food Event Celebrates Donuts and Beer

Beer… and donuts. Homer Simpson would be drooling. But guess what? We are, too!

In our kitchen today, Steven Unrue and Clay Robinson, Sun King Brewing, pair up donuts with beer… and then later, make us a Sun King Spirits Cocktail!

September 5 Event:

Downtown Indy Tap Room

21+ can purchase a flight of 6 Sun King seasonal, core, barrel-aged and sour beers paired with 6 donuts.

Here’s the lineup:

Applesauce Cake Donut + Oktoberfeset

Glazed Donut + Velour Soccer Mom

Jelly Filled Donut + Sunlight Cream Ale

Chocolate Frosted Chocolate Donut + DONUTS (5000th Batch Beer)

Boston Cream Donut – Barrel-aged Shadow Proof

Caramel Nut Roll Donut + Lonesome Dove

The same chocolate frosted chocolate donuts will be available for purchase by single donut for only $1 each.

Tickets are only $15 and include 6 3oz beers and a 1/4 of each donut.

Boozy Terry

Servings: 2 / Active Prep Time: 5 min / Total Time: 5 Min

Ingredients

8 oz DONUTS Combine heavy cream and vanilla in a small mixing bowl and whisk until soft peaks form. Set aside. Peel 2 segments from an orange using a vegetable peeler.

2 oz Bourbon Cream In a Boston style shaker with ice, combine Bourbon Cream and White Whiskey, shake to combine and chill. Strain into 2 glasses and top each with 4 oz of Donuts. Gently spoon whip cream on top. Serve with Orange swath.

2 oz Orange Infused Sun King White Whiskey

2 oz Heavy Cream

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Orange swath

To learn more, visit: http://bit.ly/donutsnbeer