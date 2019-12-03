Foodie event helps grant wishes to Indiana children

Christmas In the Kitchen is just two days away, and it’s not too late for you to get your ticket.

The popular foodie event benefits Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, a local wish-granting organization which has granted over 3,200 wishes for Indiana children.

Food at the event is prepared by Chef Louis Reese, Hyatt’s Executive Chef and his culinary team.

He joined us in the Indy Style kitchen this morning alongside J’Lynn Cooper, Director of Wish Operations.

Chef Louis showed us how to prepare Prime Rib with Horseradish Cream Sauce and Lobster Macaroni & Cheese.

Christmas in the Kitchen is a unique event with a huge following.

Examples of wishes include: trips to Disney World, shopping sprees, meeting celebrities and much more

The entire Wish family is included on each wish. This is important because it effects the whole family.

You can attend the event Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Hyatt Regency, beginning at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets go to indywish.org.